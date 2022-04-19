‘Doctor Strange 2’ Preview Reveals Mordo and Scarlet Witch Scenes

Getting closer and closer to its premiere, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ released a new preview on Monday (18) with never-before-seen footage. The new clips show Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as they reconnect with Strange (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) in their exploration of the multiverse.

The film hits theaters in Brazil on May 5, 2022. See the new teaser:

The film’s official synopsis reads: “In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unleashes the multiverse and explores its limits like never before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of allies new and old, traverses the insane and dangerous realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

‘Doctor Strange 2’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role as Stephen Strange, in addition to Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Olsen reprising Scarlet Witch, and Rachel McAdams, who returns as Christine Palmer. The direction was with Sam Raimi.

