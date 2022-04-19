Dollar starts the week with a loss of 1.02%, at R$ 4.648; stock market falls

After two consecutive highs at the end of last week, the dollar ended this Monday (18) down by 1.02%, quoted at R$4,648. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also started the week in devaluation and amended its second low – of 0.43%, at 115,687.25 points.

The Stock Exchange had been losing since the morning due to the negative performance of stock futures in the United States, and with the market attentive to the statement by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, at an event promoted by the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation and holiday

Jefferson Rugik, executive director of Correparti Corretora, attributed the dollar’s performance in the local market to a “dismantling of defensive positions in the futures market” after stronger-than-expected domestic inflation data fueled bets that the Central Bank will extend its monetary tightening cycle beyond the next Copom meeting, in May.

FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) reported this Monday that the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) soared to 2.48% in April, a result above expectations in a Reuters survey, of a 2.20% rise. .

Higher interest rates here tend to benefit the real, as they make local fixed income more attractive to foreign investors. The basic interest rate, the Selic, is currently at 11.75% per year.

In this session of reduced liquidity, due to the holiday in Europe and other global markets, investors focused on data on China’s growth, which, although it had a positive surprise in the first quarter, lost steam in March.

The domestic fiscal agenda was also on the radar, after the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that there was still no decision taken on readjustments to federal servants this year.

In an interview about the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law project, Colnago said that the government is forecasting an expense of 11.7 billion reais for salary increases in its accounts next year.

*With Reuters