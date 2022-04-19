Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace have an emotional meeting to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace (Photo: reproduction The Drew Barrymore Show)

American actresses Dee Wallace and Drew Barrymore starred in an emotional encounter this Monday (18), in the new episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, from Youtube. The reunion marked the 40th anniversary celebrations of the movie ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’, where Drew and Dee worked together as mother and daughter.

Strolling through memory and reminiscing about her favorite moments working together in the feature that launched Barrymore’s career, the actress who hosts the show began by showing a picture of her on Dee’s lap on set, when she was just 7 years old. “That was the first day on set,” Dee recalled, “I was sitting in this really tall director’s chair and Drew came up to me and said, ‘Hi, I’m going to sit on your lap now.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s go. there, Drew,'” said the actress.

As she talked, Drew seemed totally entranced to hear about the set with a new mother-of-fiction perspective. At another point in the interview, Drew began recounting being on set with the machine that portrayed the extraterrestrial creature, when Dee chimed in to share all the moments Drew didn’t know about as a kid.

Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace in ‘ET The Extraterrestrial” (Photo: Internet reproduction)

“ET was kept ‘alive’ on set the entire time,” Drew said. “I was going to have lunch with ET a lot. I saw the wires, I knew the deal.” But Dee immediately interrupted saying, “Don’t believe that for a moment! ET was in the corner when he wasn’t working, and we found Drew there, just talking to him,” Dee said. [Spielberg] there were two men on ET the whole time, so whenever you went to talk to him, his eyes could work and his head could go up and down and he could respond to you.”

Dee Wallace also revealed a curious moment from the film’s production: as she comforted Drew before filming ET’s death scene “I went to you and said, ‘OK Drew, now let’s shoot the scene where ET is dying… But you know, he’s not really dying, honey. He’s acting like us, okay?’” She explained that 7-year-old Drew was confident in understanding that ET wasn’t real, telling her, ‘”I know Dee . Do you think I’m silly?” “But when Drew saw ET, she started crying, “He’s dying, Dee. He’s dying!” she recalled.