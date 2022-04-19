Eike Batista tries to suspend auction on the land of his restaurant

The defense of businessman Eike Batista tries to suspend the auction of the land where his Chinese restaurant, Mr. Lam, located in Lagoa, south of Rio de Janeiro. The request for the suspension of the auction was sent to the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region. The information comes from columnist Guilherme Amado, from the Metrópoles website.

Created by Eike Batista in partnership with Chinese chef Sik Chung Lam, the restaurant is one of the most expensive and sophisticated in Rio and faces the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

According to the columnist, the three-story establishment is one of the few left by the businessman in the wonderful city and the defense’s request points out that the sale of the land will cause “a great financial loss at a time when [Eike] tries to recover financially.” According to Veja magazine, the court set the auction for the project for April 26.

According to columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, the land is valued at R$30 million, but the initial bid will be R$16.2 million and the funds must be used to pay the entrepreneur’s labor debt.

The businessmen’s lawyers stated that Eike requested payment of the debt in cash, but the person responsible for the lawsuit denied the request.

Mr. Lam, Amado points out, continues to make a profit for the businessman, however, he is on the list of assets present in the bankruptcy process of MMX Mineração e Metálicos Sudeste, one of Eike Batista’s mining subsidiaries.

In May of last year, MMX itself informed the market that MMX Sudeste was declared bankrupt by the 1st Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte, of the TJ (Court of Justice) of Minas Gerais.

In contact with columnist Lauro Jardim, Eike Batista’s adviser stated that the auction concerns only one unit of the three lots that the restaurant occupies.

“The eventual sale of the land could create a big problem for the restaurant and for the buyer, who would have difficulty doing any other construction in the area. Eike Batista informs that he is already working on alternatives to settle the labor debt and avoid any possibility of sale from the restaurant.”

THE UOL could not find a channel of contact with Eike Batista, but the channel remains open for a position. The report also contacted the restaurant via Instagram and the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region, but has not yet had a response. The note will be updated in case of a reply.

Eike Batista won R$ 47 million debt relief in taxes in court

In December 2021, businessman Eike Batista won in court the right to stop paying approximately R$47 million in taxes he owed to the state government of Rio de Janeiro.

Unanimously, the judges of the 5th Civil Chamber of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) understood that the Secretary of State for Finance in Rio missed the deadline for debt collection. The decision was revealed by the newspaper “Valor Econômico” and confirmed by UOL In this ocasion.

Eike failed to pay the millionaire value of the ITD (Transmission of Cause of Death and Donation Tax) when he separated from Luma de Oliveira in 2004. According to the judges, the state of Rio had five years to collect the tax debt. However, it took more than eight years, only charging in December 2012.

In the period in which the charge should have been carried out, Eike reached the position of richest person in Brazil and eighth richest in the world, according to the ranking of “Forbes” magazine. In 2011, he had a fortune of US$ 31 billion.

Eike’s rise was due to the IPO of a number of companies in the X Group, in sectors such as oil exploration, energy and mining. At the time, he had a close relationship with the then governor Sérgio Cabral.

Subsequently, Eike saw his empire melt down in the face of problems in the deliveries promised by his companies. Along with Cabral, he was also convicted in a process of Operation Lava Jato do Rio, arising from Operation Efficiency.

According to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), Eike paid US$ 16.5 million in bribes to Cabral, in exchange for contracts with the state government. By the accusation, the businessman was sentenced by Judge Marcelo Bretas, of the 7th Federal Court of Rio, to 30 years in prison. Today, Eike is released.

*With Igor Mello, from UOL, in Rio, and from Estadão Conteúdo