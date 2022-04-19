Elon Musk says he doesn’t have a house of his own and sleeps in his friends’ spare rooms – News









Elon Musk said he doesn’t have a home of his own and often sleeps in spare rooms at friends’ houses. The owner of Tesla and SpaceX is the current richest man in the world and recently tried to buy the social network Twitter, for R$ 200 billion (US$ 43 billion).

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ houses,” he told the TED YouTube channel in response to a question about wealth disparity in the United States.

Musk has seven children and an estimated net worth of R$1.257 trillion (US$270.1 billion). When he’s not sleeping over with friends, he says he lives in a R$232,000 ($50,000) house leased by SpaceX in Texas, near the company’s offices.











Noting that he has a way of life without many luxuries, the billionaire details an exception: he has a private jet, which saves him many hours of travel.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, singer Grimes – who was married to the billionaire and is the father of two of his children – told a similar story.

According to her, the two slept on a “hollowed mattress” inside a “very unsafe house” in Los Angeles. The home, which was worth about R$186,000 ($40,000), had no security — and apparently no food, as the singer claimed she had to eat “peanut butter for eight days straight” on one occasion.

Musk’s home was already the subject of a previous Wall Street Journal investigation last December.

The paper tried to debunk the story that Musk lives like an ordinary person, and said that he actually spent “long stays” at the mansion of Ken Howery, a billionaire friend and co-founder of PayPal — the company where Musk was an executive in early 2011. career.

At the time, Howery denied that Musk lived there, adding that the Tesla owner is “an occasional guest.”



