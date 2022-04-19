Elon Musk says he has nowhere to live and is sleeping at friends’ house | Economy

Pedro Knoth Elon Musk says he has nowhere to live and is sleeping with friends

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, but he has declared that he currently has nowhere to live. And he practically described a couchsurfing routine (the custom of traveling by staying on the couch of friends)

In an interview with Chris Anderson, leader of the TED Talks website, Musk said he doesn’t have his own home and has been splitting up between friends’ houses.

“I don’t even own a house these days. I’m literally staying at friends’ houses,” Musk said in an excerpt from the interview video that was published by TED on Monday.

The executive said that if he goes to California, for example, he switches between the guest rooms of acquaintances. The US state is home to most of Tesla’s engineers, based in Texas.

He also stated that he doesn’t own a yacht or take a fabulous vacation. Musk said he doesn’t have a high personal consumption, but described the only luxury that the private plane allows:

“If I don’t use the plane, I have fewer hours to work.”

The billionaire’s answer about his unconventional housing routine was a way of answering a question about the malaise caused by inequality that generates multibillionaires like him amid rising poverty in the world.

“It would certainly be very problematic if I were spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that’s not the case,” Musk said.