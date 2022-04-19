Embraer (EMBR3) delivers 14 jets in the 1st quarter of 2022; backlog reaches US$17.3 billion

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer (EMBR3) said on Tuesday (19) that it delivered 14 jets in the first quarter of 2022, including six commercial planes and eight executives, and that its firm order backlog totaled US$ 17.3 billion in 31 March.

Embraer said it delivered 56 Phenom 300 series jets last year; the series has had an annual average of 50 aircraft delivered per year since entering the market in December 2009. In the first quarter of 2022, sales in Executive Aviation follow a growth rhythm.

In the Defense segment, Embraer highlighted two contracts with the Brazilian Army, the first for the acquisition by the Army of four additional SABER M60 radar units, in its 2.0 version, and the second for the development and implementation of Phase Two of the Army Strategic Program for the Integrated Border Monitoring System (SISFRON).

In the Services and Support segment, Embraer highlighted having signed a long-term service agreement with Air Peace to support the airline’s fleet of E195-E2 and ERJ 145 jets. The contract includes access to the Pool Program, which includes component exchange and repair services for hundreds of items on Air Peace’s Embraer aircraft, and the installation of Ahead-Pro (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis – PROgnosis) in the fleet. of the company’s E195-E2. In addition, Embraer signed a long-term contract extension for the Pool Program with German Airways.

