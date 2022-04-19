Endrick enchants Spanish newspaper after title with under-17 team

Highlight of the campaign of the Brazilian under-17 team in the title of the 49th edition of the Montaigu Tournament, the young Endrick enchanted the newspaper Marca, one of the main sports vehicles in Spain.

After the final against Argentina, which ended 2-1, the Palmeiras striker, who scored one of the goals of the match, was classified as “essential” for Brazil to win the title.

“Endrick undoubtedly stood out and was very valuable to his team, adding up in an essential way for Brazil to win the tournament”, started Marca.

The newspaper once again praised the 15-year-old player when detailing the goal scored by the youngster, who came out in the first steps of the confrontation played in France. The Palmeirense’s “remarkable speed” was highlighted.

“The game started in great style. Endrick, after a wonderful pass from Luis Guilherme, fought for a split ball with the Argentine goalkeeper and, in a mixture of luck and faith, took the rebound to open the scoring in the first minute of the match. In this play, Endrick displayed remarkable speed in space that would be a real torture for the defense throughout the game.”

Finally, the vehicle highlighted the attacker’s numbers in the tournament – ​​which, incidentally, ended up in a general fight between Brazilians and Argentines shortly after the final whistle.

“The young player, who was already highlighted in the media after his great performance in the last edition of Copinha, did not leave all those who followed his tournament on French soil dissatisfied: four goals and an assist in the five games played guarantee the effectiveness of the Brazilian striker” , concluded the Marca.