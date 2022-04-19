Endrick vibrates with title in the U-17 National Team and tells of confusion against Argentina: “Parents say not to fight” | Brazilian Team

Alongside Luiz Guilherme, his teammate from Palmeiras, Endrick shone intensely in winning the Brazilian under-17 team at the Montaigu tournament. He scored one of the goals in the final and suffered a penalty in the 2-1 against Argentina, this Monday afternoon, in the final of the competition in France.

At 15 – Endrick turns 16 on July 21 -, the boy scored five goals in four games and finished as top scorer and best player in the competition. Two individual awards that he carries for Brazil, but they don’t mess with the young player’s head.

1 of 1 Endrick, striker for Palmeiras and the Brazilian under-17 team, signs shirt at the end of Brazil’s game — Photo: Julien Zajac Endrick, striker for Palmeiras and the Brazilian under-17 team, signs shirt at the end of Brazil’s game — Photo: Julien Zajac

– It’s a God thing. Inexplicable what is happening in my life. But the most important thing is to keep your head on straight. Keep my humility. Not to get excited about anything, for being the best player and top scorer as well. All this the team helped me, if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have won. It was amazing for me, I didn’t expect to play that well because of the expectations, but I don’t care that much. Thank God I was able to have a good competition and end up like this – commented the young player, very lucid, in an interview published by CBF.

The rapport with teammate Luiz Felipe, shirt number 10 and one of the highlights of the conquest, is natural, explained Endrick. The two play together at Palmeiras’ base and are friends off the field.

On the field, the young striker from Palmeiras also drew attention for trying to break the start of a fight between Argentines and Brazilians at the final whistle.

– I also need to thank my parents very much. My parents talk a lot not to fight, to always help break up the fight. Unfortunately things happened in the game that were unfortunate for the show and I was also able to help take some of the fight out of the way.. This I try to put more in my career – commented Endrick.