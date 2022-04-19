Erison celebrates goals in Botafogo’s victory over Ceará: ‘A hug for those who cast me at Cartola’

Erison was the protagonist of the Botafogo in the 3-1 victory over Ceará, this Sunday, for the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship. At Arena Castelão, ‘El Toro’ scored twice and also provided an assist.

But the striker also shone off the pitch. Shirt 89 scored 23.10 points in “Cartola FC”, a fantasy game from “Rede Globo”, being one of the three highest scorers of the Brasileirão round. He mentioned the game when celebrating the performance in the match.

– I am very happy with the goals. Now it’s time to continue working with both feet on the ground, as I’ve always said, it’s a lot of humility and work. God willing, we will achieve our goals, okay? A hug for those who cast me on Cartola and bad luck for those who didn’t (laughs) – he said, in an interview with BotafogoTV.

The striker also valued the presence of Botafogo fans at the Castelão Arena – the Botafogo fans were even praised by the coaching staff. The player left the pitch with shouts of “Uh, El Toro!”.

– Of course it did (to listen), it motivates me even more. There’s no way not to run, not throw me, fight for all the balls… I’m happy for all this motivation, let’s always go together – he added.

