EU says Russia ‘deliberately’ destroys Ukrainian cultural heritage – News

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, warned this Monday (18) that Russia is destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage “on purpose” during the country invasionwhich started on the 24th of February.

“Cultural heritage objects are purposely destroyed in Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Borrell wrote on his official Twitter account, in which he added that Ukrainian culture “is an important part of European heritage.”

For all these reasons, he assured that the European Union “supports artists, cultural professionals and cultural organizations affected by the war”.





Borrell mentioned in his message the #ArtVsWar community campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the level of destruction of cultural heritage, art objects and the suspension of life and cultural initiatives due to the warlike conflict.

For its part, Sear (European External Action Service) declared that in Ukraine “culture is present today thanks to a courageous people, capable of fighting the continuous threats of its destruction”,

Since the beginning of the war, Kiev has chosen to cover its main monuments with sandbags to try to prevent them from being damaged by bombing or Russian fire.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky informed the population of his country that Russia “has begun the great battle for Donbass”, in reference to the expected Russian Army’s major offensive to control the entire eastern Ukrainian territory.



