European giant agrees to hire Antony for R$ 300 million, says newspaper

Brazilian is the great name of Ajax

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men
Antony lives his last weeks as an Ajax player. At least, that’s what the British newspaper The Sun says. The Brazilian is, this season, the great sensation of the Dutch club, adding 12 goals and 10 assists in the 33 games in which he played.

The performances even gave him his first opportunities in the Brazilian National Team, which were very well used. Antony has consolidated himself with Tite and is the right figure for Brazil in the Qatar World Cup, in case everything happens normally.

Newspaper guarantees Antony’s deal with Manchester United

In addition, his performance also caught the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe and, more precisely, Manchester United, with whom he already had an agreement. According to the newspaper The Sun, Antony will be the first reinforcement of the team for the next season.

The negotiation, of course, has the full endorsement of Erik ten Hag, who will be Manchester United’s coach. The Dutchman has never hidden his admiration for Antony’s football and now he will also take him to the Old Trafford giants.

The source also claims that Antony will cost Manchester United 60 million euros. At the current exchange rate, in reais, the value is equivalent to around 300 million.

