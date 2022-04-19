European stocks and US futures fall, Guedes and Campos Neto at IMF meeting and more market highlights today

US futures indices operate slightly lower, while Asian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday (19), with the announcement of financial support from the Chinese central bank to sectors hit by Covid. The announcement came after China released mixed economic data, with retail sales in March coming in below expectations, while first-quarter GDP was higher than expected.

The prospect of a more aggressive tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy to fight inflation is also on the radar.

With inflation and the Federal Reserve’s next steps in focus, investors are looking for information on how supply chains and consumer demand are performing for large companies. Expectations for the Fed’s hikes have risen sharply in recent months, though the central bank has said it will rely on data to decide how it raises rates throughout the year.

Markets echo the speech of James Bullard yesterday afternoon, in which he said that the Fomc cannot rule out a 0.75 percentage point increase at the next meeting, although this is not the most likely scenario. For him, the Fed should take the interest rate to something around 3.5% by the end of the year, with a 0.5 point increase in May. In addition, he reiterated that economic activity should perform well in 2022, with unemployment possibly below 3%, and that it would be possible to control inflation without generating a recession in the country.

Before the market opens, Johnson & Johnson and insurance giant Travelers will release their latest results. Attention will be focused on Netflix’s results to be released after the market closes.

Global investors are also watching Ukraine closely after the country’s military said on Monday that a long-awaited offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region had begun, with attacks intensified on Monday in Slobozhansky’s operational districts. and Donetsk in the north and east of the country.

In Brazil, after the markets close, the quarterly production data from Vale, GPA, Assaí and Carrefour are released.

In addition, Minister Paulo Guedes and BC President Roberto Campos Neto participate in the IMF’s spring meeting in Washington.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. futures decline this morning as the first-quarter earnings season heats up. Prior to the opening, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers will release their latest results. Hasbro, Lockheed Martin and several midsize banks such as Citizens Financial report results today.

Concern over the Fed’s next steps has also caused high volatility in the bond market, which seems to have weighed on equities in recent weeks.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.02%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.11%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.29%

Asia

Asian markets closed in no clear direction as investors digest the announcement by the People’s Bank of China that it will increase financial support for industries, companies and people affected by Covid-19.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses among the region’s major markets, falling about 2.4%.

Chinese tech stocks in the city tumbled after Chinese authorities on Friday announced a ban on live streaming of unauthorized video games.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.05%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.69%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.28%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.95%

Europe

European markets operate lower on the return of the holiday, as investors’ attention is focused on the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

With the conflict showing no signs of ending anytime soon, the World Bank has lowered its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a percentage point from 4.1% to 3.2%, citing the pressure the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put on the country. global economy.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.16%

DAX (Germany), -0.53%

CAC 40 (France), -0.91%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.20%

commodities

Oil prices eased this session as the market worried about tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and factories in Shanghai preparing to reopen after the Covid-19 shutdown, allaying some concerns about the crisis. demand.

WTI oil, -1.28% at $106.82 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.93% at $112.11 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 3.27% to 887.00 yuan, equivalent to US$139.10

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +4.74% to $40,740.06 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Tuesday began with data on industrial production in Japan (1:30h), in addition to the IPC Fipe in Brazil (5:00h). Vale (VALE3) discloses its quarterly production, as well as Assaí (ASAI3) and Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) after the markets close. There is still in the USA the variation of AEI oil stocks (17:30h). At night, there is the balance of trade in Japan (20:50h) and the People’s Bank of China Preferred Loan Rate (22:15h).

USA

9:30 am: Monthly new home construction, with Refinitiv consensus of 1.7 million

17:30: Change in API oil stocks

Brazil

6 pm: Roberto Campos Neto and Paulo Guedes attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Washington DC, USA.

Japan

20:50: Monthly trade balance

3. Global economy should grow less in 2022

The World Bank lowered its 2022 global economic growth forecast from 4.1% to 3.2%. The information was provided by the institution’s president, David Malpass, in comments during the spring meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in which he highlighted that countries’ inflation and debt are the “two big problems” facing the domestic product. Gross (GDP) world.

The cut in the projection is due to what Malpass called “crisis overlap”, with covid-19, high inflation and Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brazil calls for WTO interference against fertilizer sanctions amid war

President Jair Bolsonaro has asked WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to help shield fertilizers and agricultural inputs from financial sanctions and logistical restrictions created amid the war in Ukraine. The objective is to have mechanisms that ensure the free flow of raw materials for agriculture, preventing a shortage of products on the global market, easing restrictions imposed on Russia and Belarus.

BC says Copom meeting will not be harmed by strike

The Central Bank recently stated that the next Copom meeting, on May 3 and 4, will not be affected by the strike by the agency’s employees. Data from the Focus Bulletin will continue to be accessed, on a contingency basis, and used by committee members. “The production of the conjuncture presentations for the Copom is an essential activity and, therefore, will be carried out during the stoppage”, informed the BC, in response to questions from the Broadcast. The BC statement contradicts a report released earlier by the National Association of Central Bank Analysts (ANBCB), which represents the category. According to the entity, the “data blackout”, without the disclosure of several bulletins and statistics by the BC, already affects the preparatory activities of the Copom.

4. Government evaluates concessions to civil servants after dissatisfaction with readjustment

Faced with the dissatisfaction of different categories of the federal civil service with the linear adjustment of 5%, Folha found that members of the Executive are considering giving in more and offering, in addition to higher salaries, an increase in food stamps and in the value of daily allowances for travel.

MPF asks WhatsApp to postpone the launch of the communities feature

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in São Paulo questioned the WhatsApp application about the possibility of postponing until 2023 the launch of a feature of the application called “communities” that will make it possible to form groups with thousands of members, currently groups can gather about 200 people.

Covid data in Brazil

Last Monday (18), Brazil recorded 65 deaths and 10,393 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 98, down 47% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,253, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 162,950,559 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 75.85% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 176,798,994 people, which represents 82.3% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 83,784,343 people, or 39% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Itaú (ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco, through its subsidiaries, entered into an agreement for the acquisition, via financial contribution, of 12.82% of Orbia’s capital stock.

Orbia is a platform that offers rural producers a complete journey within the digital universe, facilitating operations in the field from planting to the commercialization of commodities.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) presented to the Board of Directors of brMalls (BRML3) a new proposal for the business combination, containing a more favorable exchange ratio for the shareholders of brMalls.

This time, Aliansce Sonae offered a cash payment of R$ 1.25 billion for brMalls and the exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.3940 share issued by the company.

The previous proposal foresaw a cash payment in the amount of R$1.850 billion and an exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.33414420 share issued by Aliansce Sonae.

Auren (AURE3)

Auren’s board of directors approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$100 million, equivalent to R$0.10 per share.

MRV (MRVE3)

MRV&Co (MRVE3) reported that net sales totaled R$1.743 billion in the quarter, an increase of 7.6% compared to 1Q21 and 4.2% compared to 1Q20.

Tent (TEND3)

Tenda launched 7 projects in 1Q22, totaling a total sales value (PSV) of R$ 467.2 million, a decrease of 23.5% compared to 1Q21 and 44% compared to 4Q21.

Net sales totaled BRL 578.6 million between January and March this year, a reduction of 17.8% on an annual basis and of 25.9% compared to the previous quarter, with a velocity over net supply (VSO) of 26 ,1%.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

