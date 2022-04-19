EXCLUSIVE: Fátima government also bought Viagra pills

Management of Governor Fátima Bezerra (PT) acquired almost 1 thousand tablets of Sildenafil – Photo: Reproduction

98 FM newsroom

The government of Rio Grande do Norte also bought Viagra pills in 2021, as did the Armed Forces. The drug, depending on the dose, is indicated for the treatment of sexual impotence (erectile dysfunction) or diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Exclusive calculation of 98 FM PORTAL found that the management of Governor Fátima Bezerra (PT) acquired at least 900 pills of the drug last year, amid the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) admitted the purchase, but said it was to meet a court order. (See the full note at the end of the article).

“The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) clarifies that the purchase of 900 tablets of Sildenafil 20mg in 2021, according to the Transparency Portal, is for the purpose of medical treatment of pulmonary hypertension, as indicated by the dosage contained in the tablets, and it occurred by virtue of a judicial measure, requested by a patient due to the delay in supplying the medicine by the Ministry of Health”, says the note.

The purchase was made in June of last year with the company Uni Hospitalar Ltda. The product invoice was released on the 17th of that month. The government bought 10 boxes of Sildenafil 20 mg, Viagra’s active ingredient, for R$8,681.71. Each box comes with 90 pills. In total, there were 900 pills of the medicine. Each pill cost R$9.64. The batch was delivered to the Central Unit of Therapeutic Agents (Unicat).

In addition to the purchase made, the report also identified that at least two quotations were approved for the future purchase of up to 340,000 tablets. The two price registration minutes were published in 2019 and 2020 in the Official Gazette and provide for the acquisition of products.

The publication of the minutes represents a commitment by the government to, in the future, if necessary, buy batches of listed medicines from those companies that won the auction.

The first minutes were published on October 31, 2019. The company Uni Hospitalar presented the best proposal to deliver to the government up to 250 thousand tablets of Sildenafil 20 mg. The proposed value was R$ 7.12 per pill.

Print of Price Registration Minutes 028/2019, published on October 31, 2019 – Photo: Reproduction

The second quote was released in the Official Gazette on July 28, 2020. The same company offered the best proposal. Uni Hospitalar won the auction to deliver up to 90 thousand Viagra pills to the government, for R$ 7.91 each pill.

Print of Price Registration Minutes 043/2020, published on July 28, 2020 – Photo: Reproduction

Purchase of the Armed Forces

The revelation that the Fatima government also bought Viagra pills comes at the moment when information came to light that the Armed Forces authorized the purchase of 35,000 pills of the drug.

The case was brought to light by deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), who denounced the purchase of the drug used for sexual impotence by the Armed Forces, based on information from the Transparency Portal. The parliamentarian sent a request asking the Ministry of Defense for explanations.

In a note, the Ministry of Defense justified the purchase by stating that “the acquisition of sildenafil aims to treat patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension”. The ministry added that the “bidding and purchase processes of medicines follow the legal precepts and the demands of the Army Health System, responsible for providing medical and hospital care to military personnel and their dependents, totaling more than 700,000 people”.

The information even led to the opening of a representation at the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which investigates possible “deviation of purpose” and overpricing in the purchase.

Experts dispute the ministry’s version, claiming that the purchased dosage (25mg or 50mg) is only used for erectile dysfunction. For the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, the recommended dosage is less than 25 mg.

SEE THE FULL SESAP NOTE

The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) clarifies that the purchase of 900 tablets of Sildenafil 20mg in 2021, according to the Transparency Portal, is for the purpose of medical treatment of pulmonary hypertension, as indicated by the dosage contained in the tablets, and occurred as a result of a judicial measure, requested by a patient due to the delay in supplying the medicine by the Ministry of Health.

It is worth emphasizing that the dosage acquired follows the medical guidelines for exclusive use for diagnostic treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and not for erectile dysfunction.

Sesap emphasizes keeping all honesty and responsibility with the procurement processes of any and all medication to serve the population of Rio Grande do Norte.

*Updated article at 7:08 pm