Experts fear Covid self-tests could result in underreporting

Until this Monday (18), Anvisa has already published the approval, that is, it followed up with the registration of 21 different home self-tests for covid-19, between nasal swabs and tests via saliva. Among the advantages of this type of testing is the relief of pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals, which suffered in crises such as the spread of the omicron variant earlier this year.

But self-tests also have some disadvantages: one of them is the underreporting of cases, since not all people who buy and perform the home test end up alerting the responsible companies, both in positive and negative results. Manufacturers are currently looking for ways to encourage self-test users to report results.

Self-tests, while useful for indicating isolation to patients, can result in underreporting of cases (Image: Jirkaejc/Envato Elements)

self test problems

Self-tests, or home tests for covid-19, are useful tools in the fight against the pandemic, as they help to identify infected individuals more quickly and without burdening the health system in queues at hospitals, health posts or laboratories. There are, however, some discussions about such results — such as their validity, for example, since Anvisa recommends not using the device to define diagnoses, best performed by health professionals.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In principle, home tests would be a useful tool for patients to identify the presence of the virus in the body after contact with someone infected, for example, and use a positive result to isolate themselves and prevent potential transmission. It should be noted that the result of a self-test is not valid as a medical certificate or travel authorization, however, it serves more as a pre-screening for the health system.

It is in this gray area that potential problems caused by self-testing arise. Brazil had already been facing problems in relation to the calculation of confirmed cases of covid-19 since December last year, when there was a blackout of data that still caused instability in the systems of the Ministry of Health.

A concern raised in relation to self-tests is about the effectiveness of collection by the user (Image: Rawf8/Envato Elements)

Anvisa indicates that the population report positive cases revealed by self-tests to health authorities through a phone registered on the packaging of the products. In addition, companies have a responsibility to find ways to notify test results. The problem is that, ideally, the result of a home test should not become a statistic without an official diagnostic confirmation.

In addition to the fact that there is no way to guarantee that the user will go to a health unit to confirm the result, there is concern about the assertiveness of the process. Despite tutorials on the packaging and instructional videos indicated by the manufacturers, there are chances that the test will return a false negative, as it is not done by a trained professional.

This kind of concern is already raised in countries where self-tests are more widespread, such as the United States. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US health agency), for example, uses metrics such as the number of hospitalizations, levels of the virus detected in wastewater and other methods rather than just the number of confirmed cases.

Source: Anvisa, CNN