FGTS review can pay about R$ 10 thousand per worker

THE FGTS review (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a subject that generates a lot of expectation in some people, but it is also unknown by many Brazilians. The action is currently stalled at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but it can guarantee a good return if the decision is favorable.

According to the company Tikal Tech, responsible for the LOIT FGTS portal, the average value of the review reaches R$ 10 thousand per person. This number is based on calculations already performed on the platform.

What is the FGTS review?

This is an action that can be opened by workers in court requesting the exchange of the index used to correct the balance of the FGTS. Currently, linked accounts are adjusted by the Referential Rate (TR), which is close to zero.

The objective is to adopt the INPC, the IPCA or another index capable of predicting inflation. In the meantime, the balance of Brazilians is “losing value” over time, since the readjustments do not follow the increase in prices registered in the country.

Who can apply?

Anyone who has worked with a formal contract since 1999 is entitled to request a review of the FGTS. For actions involving up to 60 minimum wages, the process has no cost and can be opened without the help of a lawyer.

The longer you work and the higher the salary received in the period, the greater the value of the review.

It is worth noting that all lawsuits filed in court still depend on the decision of the STF, which can be withdrawn at any time. The advantage of judicializing the issue is that the Court can decide that only those who previously requested the correction will be entitled to it.