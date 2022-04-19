Final between Brazil and Argentina in under-17 tournament ends in exchange of punches and widespread confusion

Brazil won the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament undefeated this Monday (18), but the final with Argentina ended in confusion

THE 2-1 victory for Brazil over Argentina, this Monday (18), in the final of the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament, in Franceended in pitiful scenes.

Right after the final whistle, there were exchanges of taunts between players from both teams, and then several players grappled in exchanges of punches.

Confusion then engulfed the field, with reserves and technical committee members stepping in to help the fight – or separate.

After a few tense minutes, however, the situation was brought under control, with the delivery of trophies and medals taking place normally.

On the field, the Brazilian victory passed directly through the feet of two jewels of the palm trees: the attacker endrick and the sock Luis Guilherme.

Endrick, who was the highlight of the competition, opened the scoring for Brazil at the beginning of the match, reaching his 5th goal in Montaigu (he scored in every match in the competition).

At 12, the Argentines drew level through the center forward Augustin Rubertoof River Plateand left the game tense.

Players from Brazil and Argentina fight after the final of the Montaigu Tournament reproduction

However, the Brazilian team was again ahead of the score at 40, in a penalty kick. Luis Guilhermeshirt 10 of the team, called the responsibility and didn’t waste it.

In the 2nd half, the duel continued to be played at a great level, with good chances for both sides.

The Argentines were more dangerous, creating at least two clear chances to equalize. the goalkeeper Caesaralso from Palmeiras, went too well to stop.

With that, the Brazilian defense managed to hold the 2-1 until the final whistle, and Brazil celebrated winning the title in Montaigu.

Endrick ended up as the team’s top scorer in the contest, with 5 goals: 1 In Mexico, two In Holland, 1 in England and more 1 in the final against Argentina.

Luís Guilherme, in turn, was the vice-scorer, with 3 goals: two in England and 1 in the decision against the Argentines.

That is: of the 11 Brazil’s goals in the Montaigu Tournament, 9 were marked by the athletes of the alviverde base. endrick, with 5 balls in the net, leads the list, followed by Luis Guilherme (3) and Figueiredo (1).

See the Brazil campaign in Montaigu

Group stage

Brazil 4 x 0 Mexico [Endrick, Figueiredo, Pedro Henrique e João Paulo]

Brazil 2 x 2 Netherlands [Endrick (2)]

England 0 x 3 Brazil [Endrick e Luís Guilherme (2)]

Final

Argentina 1 x 2 Brazil [Endrick e Luís Guilherme]