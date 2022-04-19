Fixed-rate Treasury or IPCA: understand how to choose the best investment – 04/19/2022

With the rise in interest rates, securities sold in the Treasury Direct started to have a higher return, but which is the best option: Fixed-rate Treasury or IPCA Treasury? To help you choose, the column has an account of how to find the implied inflation of the security.

Title types

Before talking about the account, let’s remember how each title works. In Fixed-rate Treasury, the interest is fixed. That means he doesn’t change, whatever happens to the economy.

Currently, to invest in it you need to have about R$30 and interest is close to 12% per year.

In the bonds that follow inflation, called Treasury IPCA, the operation is different. In them, the yield is a combo. The return is formed by a fixed interest, which is a little above 5%, plus the variation of the IPCA. That is, it has a fixed part and in it the interest does not change, in addition to a part of the income that accompanies inflation.

To invest in the IPCA Treasury, you also need very little (between R$30 and R$40).

How to choose

The choice will depend, first of all, on your goals. If you always want to guarantee a gain above inflation, the IPCA Treasury is the most suitable. If you prefer to know exactly how much you will earn, the prefix is ​​very interesting.

Also, pay attention to deadlines. If you will need the money in 2025, for example, you can choose an investment in which you will be able to redeem the money close to this date. There’s no point in taking something that expires in 2055 if you think you’re going to use the money before then.

From the point of view of profitability, you need to find out the real interest on each investment, that is, the final income you will have after discounting inflation.

Let’s say you invested in something that earns 5% a year, but prices have gone up 6% on average. That means you couldn’t beat inflation and were about 1% below.

Now imagine the opposite. Inflation was 6%, but you invested in something that was yielding 12% a year. His investments yielded nearly twice as much inflation.

To discount inflation, however, a subtraction account is not done. The formula is: one plus real interest equals one plus nominal interest, divided by one plus inflation. To make it clearer, we show the bill in the video above, as well as a spreadsheet that does the math automatically.

It is really important for you to know that the IPCA Treasury shows the profitability of a fixed interest plus inflation. This fixed interest is precisely the real interest. In the case of the Treasury IPCA 2026, for example, the yield was paying 5.37% more IPCA on the date I write the column. That is, it yielded 5.37% above inflation.

In the case of fixed-rate, the interest shown on the Treasury’s website is nominal, that is, the yield without considering inflation. The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 was paying 12.05%.

When carrying out the account considering these values ​​for nominal and real interest, you reach an inflation of 6.34%. This is the inflation implicit in the fixed rate bond.

To make the investment decision, you can reflect on your expectation for inflation. If you believe that prices will rise more than 6.34% on average, the IPCA Treasury is more worthwhile, after all, it will follow this rise. On the other hand, if you think it’s going to be below, the prefix would be more interesting.

new titles

The formula is a little scary, but the logic is not difficult to understand. Another thing that gave investors a lot of scare was that some Treasury Direct bonds disappeared from the site.

Every year, Tesouro Direto promotes an exchange of investment options. In the video below we tell you what the replacements were and how much the new government bonds yield.