Flamengo will have important absences against Palmeiras

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo and Palmeiras face each other for the Brasileirão and the two teams will star, next Wednesday (20), in a duel of giants in the national competition and the news is not good for Rubro-Negro, who may have two extremely important absences in the match. for coach Paulo Sousa.

The victory over São Paulo last weekend for the Brazilian Championship leaves reflections for Flamengo, which will now have two new absences for Paulo Sousa, being striker Bruno Henrique and midfielder Matheus França, who should not be available for injuries. of the coach.

Bruno Henrique had already been out of the game against São Paulo because of knee tendinitis and now he can be out against Palmeiras as well. Matheus França left the Maracanã stadium on crutches and became a last-minute embezzlement for Paulo Sousa. Despite not being a starter for Paulo Sousa’s team, the player had been widely used in the Rio de Janeiro team’s matches.

Flamengo will have other absences against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

In addition to Bruno Henrique and Matheus França, there is a sector that has been worrying Flamengo in recent games: the defensive system. Four defenders meet in the Club’s Medical Department and become important embezzlers for Paulo Sousa: Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio.

Pablo, however, has been evolving well and the possibility of being related to the game against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão is not ruled out, however, the other players should still continue to treat their injuries. In the defensive system, Paulo Sousa can still improvise two players as he has been doing in recent opportunities, being midfielder Willian Arão and side Filipe Luís, for example.