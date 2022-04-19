Fluminense vs Vila Nova: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Fluminense and Vila Nova face each other this Tuesday, for the first game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match is scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, and will be broadcast in real time by ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

Fluminense, which only debuts at this stage of the tournament for having played in the Libertadores, comes from a victory in the Brasileirão. Last Saturday, they beat Cuiabá away from home, 1-0, and won their first victory in the championship. Current champion of Rio de Janeiro and champion in 2007 of the Copa do Brasil, Flu dreams of more titles and sees in the competition the opportunity to look for something more in the season. The dispute could also represent a relief to the delicate financial situation after the elimination of Libertadores.

Vila Nova, which has already eliminated Rio Branco-AC and Guarani in the first two stages of the Copa do Brasil, comes from two draws in the first rounds of Serie B and hopes to be more competitive at Maracanã. The Goiás Tiger wants to return from Rio de Janeiro with a result that at least leaves the dispute for the spot in the round of 16 open. The board’s intention is to send the return game – still without a date set – at Serra Dourada and with a large audience. For this, achieving a good result at Fluminense’s home is essential.

Retrospect: Fluminense and Vila Nova have already faced each other six times in the history of the confrontation, which began in 1977. And Flu never lost: there were three tricolor victories and three draws.

Fluminense – coach: Abel Braga

Still worried about the players’ wear after the tiring trip to Barranquilla, Colombia, and Cuiabá, Abel will repeat the strategy of rotating the squad to spare those who are more worn out. However, the coach is secretive and will only decide the lineup hours before the game. Cris Silva and Calegari should be among those preserved, and names like Nino and Ganso could also get a break.

Likely lineup: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino (David Duarte), David Braz and Pineida; André, Nonato (Martinelli), Yago and Ganso (Luiz Henrique); Arias and Cano.

Who is out: Felipe Melo (right knee) and Luan Freitas (right knee).

Vila Nova – coach: Higo Magalhães

The Colorado coach does not count on the defensive midfielder Rafinha, a starter in the first two games of Serie B. Therefore, the experienced Ralf, 37 years old, world champion for Corinthians, is tipped to debut. The question remains between the also experienced Wagner in midfield and the young defensive midfielder Pablo Roberto.

Probable Escalation: Georgemy; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Renato Silveira and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Pablo Roberto (Wagner) and Arthur Rezende; Matheuzinho, Pablo Dyego and Victor Andrade.

Who is out: midfielder Rafinha, forwards Daniel Amorim and Eberê and defender Alisson Cassiano have already played in the Copa do Brasil for other teams and cannot defend Vila Nova in this competition.

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques – FIFA – PR

Rodolpho Toski Marques – FIFA – PR Assistant Referee 1: Ivan Carlos Bohn – PR

Ivan Carlos Bohn – PR Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Trombeta – PR

Rafael Trombeta – PR Fourth referee: Rafael Martins de Sa – RJ