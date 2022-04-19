Football world offers solidarity to Cristiano Ronaldo after son’s death: ‘Your pain is our pain’ – Sports

the world of football hugged Cristiano Ronaldo this Tuesday, the 19th, one day after the Portuguese star report the death of the newborn child. The baby was one of the twins that the Portuguese ace and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, expected. The other child, a girl, is doing well.

“Your pain is our pain Cristiano. We send love and strength to you and your family at this time,” published Manchester United, the club for which the 37-year-old has played since last year.

Real Madrid, where Cristiano Ronaldo played between 2009 and 2018 and became one of the best players in history, also paid condolences to the athlete. In a statement, the Madrid club said it “deeply regretted” the baby’s death and shared “the pain of the whole family and wants to show their love and affection”.

Manchester United rivals such as City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Leeds also expressed support for Cristiano Ronaldo, as did his teammates Marcus Rashford and David De Gea, who took to the nets to show solidarity with the Portuguese.

“All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and family.” “My thoughts are with you and Georgina. Brother, I’m sorry,” wrote Rashford.

Cafu, former side of the national team and captain of the five-time championship, was one of the Brazilians to send a message of support to the couple. “My prayers for you and your family. May God comfort and give you strength. A hug from friend Cafu,” he wrote.

Because of the loss of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo is not related to the classic against Liverpool, this Tuesday, for the English Championship. The opposing fans plan to give a round of applause in the 7th minute, a number used by the Portuguese, as a way of honoring the player.

‘Greatest pain I could feel’

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez communicated the death of one of the babies of the couple of twins who were expecting this Monday, 18. The boy died in childbirth. In October of last year, they announced they would be parents again, sharing a photo together holding an ultrasound image. In December, the couple held a revelation tea to announce the sex of the babies.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we communicate the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever”, reads the statement signed by Cristiano and Georgina.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has five children. In addition to the newborn, the Portuguese is the father of Alana Martina, born in 2017, also the result of his relationship with Georgina. In the same year, the player became the father of the twins Matteo and Eva, born by a surrogate. He is also the father of 12-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, but the mother’s identity has never been revealed.