Former Azuriz, Rezende says what to expect from his opponent in the Copa do Brasil

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius11 hours ago
Source: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia

Rezende featured prominently in 2021 playing for Azuriz, in the Campeonato Paranaense. And it was from the blue team that he was transferred to Goiás and then arrived at Bahia with a contract until the end of 2023.

On the eve of the first leg against Azuriz, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, the tricolor midfielder talked about what to expect from the opponent and asked the team to be careful not to suffer surprises.

“With what I played with, most are there until today, more than 80% of the squad follows the same. They are good players, yes. We need to be careful in the game. You have to keep the team balanced as in previous games to win games “, commented the midfielder.

Still on the confrontation against Azuriz, in home and away matches, Rezende said that other difficulties must be found in the match away from home, both due to weather and lawn factors.

“The climate issue is quite different. It is very cold there, we are very cold (in Paraná)”.

“In terms of the field, there is a big difference. There is heavier grass. In a matter of time maybe we can feel a lot”.

With little time between Friday’s game and Tuesday’s match, the steering wheel guarantees that he is already rested and ready for another battle.

“I’ve already rested. I’m 100% ready for tomorrow’s game”, he said.

Bahia and Azuriz will duel at 7:30 pm this Tuesday (19), at Arena Fonte Nova.

Source link

