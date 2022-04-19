From the historic goal to the farewell: Palmeiras meets Flamengo again without the “executioner” Deyverson | palm trees

The last duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo put Deyverson in the history of Verdão and Libertadores. Next Wednesday, however, the re-encounter between rivals alviverdes and rubro-negros, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, in an early game of the fourth round, will not have the participation of the striker.

Scorer of the goal of the third Palmeiras title in the South American competition, Deyverson changed his status within the club and, mainly, with the fans. The goal in the extra time of the match played in Montevideo, in November of last year, transformed the impatience of the relationship that started in 2017 into absolute affection.

Since then, the striker has heard the crowd scream “Deyvinho” in the stands in virtually every match. Whether in the warm-up or even in quick post-game training sessions at Allianz Parque, the goals were celebrated and the athlete was rewarded.

On the bench in the final of Paulistão against São Paulo, Deyverson was moved to tears when celebrating the state title after a rout against his rival. For the emotion of the title and also for representing the last time with the alviverde shirt.

With contract nearing the end, the athlete was no longer related. A meeting between him and the board, with the consent of the technical committee, decided not to use the attacker until June 30th, the date of the end of the current bond.

At the Football Academy, Deyverson has been regularly participating in training.

– I have a transparent relationship with the Palmeiras board and I understand the decision to no longer be related to the games, since I will not continue at the club. I am very grateful to the fans and the club. Here I lived the best moments of my career. I will continue to dedicate myself to training, as I always did, until the last day of my contract – said the striker.

The historic goal in Libertadores and the lack of options for attack did not change the planning of the board, which has been working for a reformulation in the squad since the end of last year.

Before Deyverson, now 30 years old, Verdão had already decided to end the cycle of experienced athletes with a long career at the club, cases of Jailson (40 years old), Felipe Melo (38 years old), Willian (35 years old) and Luiz Adriano (35 years old).

From the Libertadores final to the Paulistão final, Deyverson played nine more times (seven for Paulistão and two for the Club World Cup) and scored one goal. In total, the striker has 144 matches and 31 goals with the alviverde shirt. In addition to Libertadores, he also won the 2018 Brasileirão and this season’s Recopa and Paulistão.

The striker also scored the last goals of Verdão in a victory against Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship. On November 12, 2017, the Palmeiras won 2-0 at Allianz Parque, with two goals from Deyverson.

