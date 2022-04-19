Full Tower case: 5 good models for 2022

The case is one of the most important parts when building a Gaming PC or even a machine for work. Buying the right case not only brings a different aesthetic to the setup, but also helps a lot when assembling the parts.

In this article we will explain some basic features of the famous Full Tower casesadvantages, disadvantages, what to keep an eye out for when buying, and five indications of good models to buy in 2022.

What is the Full Tower case?

A Full Tower cabinet has as its main characteristic its more robust construction and elongated size, with a greater height. Basically, it’s that monstrous, super-spacious type of cabinet made to be really flashy.

Some of the most famous Full Towers are from Cooler Master, with the Cosmos line. These true monsters are a formidable decoration item for any setup, but they are a considerable size and weight. Corsair also competes hard with the Obsidian series, which bets on a more sober look.

It is important to pay attention when venturing with Full Tower cases. These models are more suitable for enthusiasts who want to put more robust cooling systems on the video card or processor. Also, if your motherboard is mini-ITX format, it’s not a good idea to buy a case that big.

Chroma HPTRGB1FCV PCYES case

The Chroma Case, has compatibility with video cards up to 410 mm (With water cooler 350 mm/Only the fan 380 mm), has capacity for up to 2 HD’s 3.5? that can be replaced by SSD’s 2.5?. In addition, it supports 5 more SSD’s 2.5?. Offering ample flexibility in your storage.

The PCYES Chroma gaming case has a more neutral design compared to other models available on the market. With only two RGB LED strips on the front, which support up to three 140mm fans, the top can accommodate up to three 120mm fans or a 280mm water cooler. The rear comes with a small RGB fan for heat exhaust.

Internally, the model has bays for two 3.5″ HD’s in the bracket that hides the power supply and cables, in addition to five spaces to install 2.5″ SSDs. The front has a dust filter, while the side has a tempered glass lid.

Full Tower ATX LKS06S Gamer Case

GAMER Micro ATX case with innovative CASEMOD style design, supports power supply on the central base and glass sides and up to 06 120mm fan’s cooler/water cooler…

With a more exhibitionist touch, the template brings the CASEMOD style to the user. There are bays for 3.5″ HD’s and 3.5″ SSD’s, as well as support for up to six fans, and tempered glass on the sides.

Although the aesthetics are very striking, this type of model is not recommended for beginners, as it is more complex to assemble, and can confuse the process due to the unusual shape.

Husky Gaming Storm Cabinet

26% Off The Gamer Husky Storm Cabinet was developed to offer ample space combined with high quality and unique design. The case was developed to guarantee maximum performance of the components, as its architecture provides excellent airflow, avoiding overheating problems, eliminating the ghosting effect (when the setup overheats, generating stress on the components of a gaming pc). BRL 1,411.65

This Full Tower case is already closer to the classic gamers cases that we see around. With three beautiful RGB fans on the front, the model seems to provide good airflow, although the front has tempered glass, something that can prevent some cold air from passing through.

At the back there is still an RGB fan, and the side cover also has tempered glass. The entire interface of buttons (power, reset, USB HUB) is on the front, which can be a differential for the user. The top has a magnetic dust filter, and the cabinet even comes with a remote control to customize the RGB.

Corsair 7000D Airflow Enclosure

24% Off The CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW is a full-tower ATX case for the most ambitious builds, offering incredible cooling potential with its airflow-optimized steel front panel, out-of-view cable management and three included CORSAIR AirGuide fans. BRL 2,820.95

With a cleaner design, it is possible to put up to ten fans on top, front, rear and even on the side. The construction, in addition to the plastic coating, is also made of steel, and internally there is a complete system for organizing cables.

According to Corsair, the model can be easily opened from any direction for mounting, and it is still possible to leave the graphics card mounted vertically.

Full Tower Corsair 7000X case

15% Off The CORSAIR iCUE 7000X full-tower RGB ATX case puts your machine in the spotlight behind three panels of tempered glass, with room for up to three 360mm radiators at once, cable management out of sight, and four included CORSAIR SP140 RGB ELITE fans. BRL 3,999.89

The 7000X can be considered an improvement over the previous model, and brings more complete support for complex cooling solutions, made in liquid cooling.

The two cases are relatively similar, but the 7000X has slight aesthetic differences on the front, for example. One of the highlights is the integration with the iCUE software, which allows for greater customization of RGB and fans in an intelligent way.