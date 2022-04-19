Futures Ibovespa opens lower, detached from the pre-market in NY; commodities and interest futures also decline

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Tuesday (19), detached from the pre-market in New York. In a day with few indicators, attention is turned to the worsening conflicts in Ukraine, the balance sheets of companies in the United States and speeches by Federal Reserve leaders that may point to the next steps in the country’s monetary tightening cycle.

According to the ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the country is starting a new phase of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine says “Battle of Donbass” has begun; Russia advances in the east

As the conflict continues, the World Bank has lowered its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly one percentage point, from 4.1% to 3.2%.

in the segment of commodities, iron ore prices decline, reflecting news from China. Although the country has announced incentives to mitigate the effects of new lockdownsdue to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Chinese reaffirmed their goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and should reduce steel production this year.

Oil prices also decline, even though OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied countries) production was below targets in March, according to the Reuters, when Russian production began to fall with Western-imposed sanctions. A barrel of brent was trading at $111.74, down 1.25%.

At 9:12 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in June 2022 was down 0.4%, at 117,145 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.27%, to R$4.660 in purchases and R$4.661 in sales.

With the fall in prices of commodities giving some relief today in perceptions of high inflation, future interest rates are down: DIF23, -0.03 pp, at 13.04%; DIF25, -0.10 pp, 11.99%; DIF27, -0.08 pp, at 11.72%; DIF29, -0.07 pp, at 11.83%.

In New York, futures indices, which had dropped earlier, are rehearsing a recovery. Dow Jones futures advanced 0.06%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.06% and 0.15%, respectively. Investors follow the results of companies in the first quarter of 2022. One of the most awaited balance sheets of the day is that of Netflix, which will present its numbers after the close of trading.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Testing the important support of 115,000, even though this movement of the last few days is in the background. Still no confirmation of background and strength to buy.”

Dollar

“Continued in consolidation between 4,620 and 4,800, weekly chart stretched to sell and the break of 4,800 could indicate a stronger rebound.”

