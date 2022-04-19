Gal Gadot brings exciting news about Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 1984 disappointed many fans and critics, but the film did not doom the heroine’s future in theaters. The third movie is yet to happen and Gal Gadot, who plays the Amazon, brought an update on its development.

The actress spoke with Forbes and confirmed that pre-production is moving forward, with the script being developed.

‎”We’re talking!” Gadot ‎‎told Forbes‎‎. “We’re working on the script for the third one, so the wheels are ticking and turning and I’m super, super excited for the fans to come and watch ‎‎Wonder Woman 3.”

Unfortunately, there is no more information about the production, either in terms of plot, or cast.

Astro reveals if he will return in Wonder Woman 3

In an interview with USA Today, Chris Pine revealed if he will return as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 3.

Chris Pine has indicated that he will have no involvement with the new project, believing the character had a good conclusion in Wonder Woman 1984.

“I think poor Steve is dead. But I wish them all the best on the third.”

Chris Pine also praised director Patty Jenkins, who is set to return for Wonder Woman 3.

“She is confident to express her opinions and bring a collaborative spirit. You’re working with a lot of people who are great at their respective crafts, so you need to give them space to do what they can.”

For now, there is still no release date for Wonder Woman 3.