gaming audience rises to 74.5%

The number of gamers in Brazil continues to grow. According to a new survey by Pesquisa Game Brasil, an institution that conducts research on the video game industry in our country, the audience for electronic games has risen to 74.5% here.

The 9th edition of the survey explains that “about three out of every four Brazilians play electronic games”. If compared to last year, there was an increase of 2.5%, which brings us to the highest historical mark recorded so far. Furthermore, for 76.5% of gamers, video games “are the main form of entertainment”.

The Game Brasil Research is developed by the Sioux Group and Go Gamers in partnership with Blend New Research and ESPM. According to Guilherme Camargo, a partner at the Sioux Group and a graduate professor at ESPM, video games have been increasingly consolidated among Brazilians, “regardless of sex, age or even social class”.

In yet another edition of the survey, women were the majority in the statistics: they represent 51% of Brazilians who play games – and Camargo attributes this to smartphones.

This predominance is related to smartphones, the platform with the most gamers in Brazil and an even greater volume of the female audience (60.4%), but also with the general characteristics of the Brazilian population.

Game Brasil 2022 survey also reveals which were the most played platforms

Regarding the options, the Game Brasil Survey recorded that 48.3% of players prefer smartphones. Not only that, but the platform is also played by 33.2% of gamers — the majority. Next comes PC (15.3%) and consoles (11.8%).

The survey points out that social isolation, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the factors that helped to strengthen the demand for electronic games around here — especially online games, with 36.9% of this audience playing daily and 28.7 % playing three to six days a week.

Even with the country in crisis, the purchase of games remained high

Finally, the Game Brasil Survey reveals that the purchase of games remained high. Most gamers (36%) claim to have purchased up to three titles in 2021. Among those who do not spend money on games, 40.2% justify themselves by saying that it is because of the high prices.