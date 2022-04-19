‘Gaslit’: Series with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn is now available on Starzplay!

‘Gaslit’a series based on the Watergate scandal, is now available in the starzplay.

production was launched today, 18 Of aprilon the platform streamingand has names like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn to the cast.

‘Gaslit’ is a modern retelling of the Watergate affair that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from the Nixon disasters, opportunistic underlings, to the tragic denunciations that eventually brought a great empire to ruin.

Remember the trailer:

The anthology is based on the acclaimed and award-winning podcast ‘Slow Burn‘, from the magazine slate.

The first season revolves around Martha Mitchell (Roberts) and his discovery of the controversies surrounding the case that culminated in the president’s resignation Richard Nixon. Penn plays John, Martha’s husband and former attorney for Nixon.

Robbie Pickering (‘Mr. Robot’) enters as showrunner and executive producer. Matt Ross (‘Captain Fantastic’) runs the episodes.

Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Darby Camp complete the list.

Gilpin plays Mo Dean, wife of John Dean (Dan Stevens), who was another attorney who assisted Nixon. Whigham lives G. Gordon Liddy, head of operations for the White House Plumbers until Nixon joined the cabinet. darby embodies Marty Mitchell, daughter of Martha and John.