GOL signs historic contract and will have cargo planes for the 1st time for the Free Market

Boeing 737-800 BCF – Image: Boeing





GOL Linhas Aéreas today announced the signing of a historic agreement between its logistics business GOLLOG, which operates cargo services to 52 airports and more than 3,900 destinations in Brazil, and Mercado Livre, which operates marketplaces for e-commerce and online auctions. .

The contract between the companies has a duration of 10 years, provides for a dedicated freighter fleet consisting of six Boeing 737-800 BCF (aircraft converted to freighters) and should begin operations during the 2nd half of 2022. There is also the option to add another six cargo aircraft by 2025.

GOL’s fleet plan is to end this year with 136 aircraft, of which 44 are Boeing 737-MAX 8 and 92 are Boeing 737-NG. The introduction of six cargo aircraft, three this year and three more by the third quarter of next year, should provide savings in the fleet transformation process of approximately R$25 million in 2022 and another R$75 million in 2023.

The aircraft intended for the operation are part of GOL’s current fleet and will undergo a conversion process for freighters, being designated as 737-800 BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter), innovative equipment in terms of load and efficiency, with a capacity of 24 tons.

Finished, they will have the color and logo of Mercado Livre. GOL Aerotechthe Company’s business unit specialized in aircraft and component maintenance, repairs and overhauls, the largest in Latin America, is in the process of certification to fully carry out the conversions of the next aircraft at its maintenance center in Confins-MG.

Graphic design of GOL’s 737-800 BCF in Mercado Livre’s colors

With the exclusive operations for the Free Market, GOL expects to directly generate 100 new jobs and approximately 90 indirect positions.

GOL’s contract with Mercado Livre is part of the Company’s investment to meet the needs of the growing Brazilian e-commerce market, which currently accounts for more than R$180 billion in annual revenues, with annual expenditures exceeding R$12 billion in services. logistics.





As a result, GOLLOG plans to expand its range of services and increase its available capacity in tons by 80% during 2023 to generate additional incremental revenue of approximately R$100 million in 2022, and more than R$1.0 billion in the next five years.

“Our cargo operation opens an exciting new chapter for GOL and GOLLOG, by integrating our synergies as the lowest cost airline in the region with the needs of Mercado Livre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America. This partnership brings high added value and will help to democratize logistics services for all Brazilians. GOL thanks Mercado Livre for choosing GOLLOG as a partner and for its confidence in the efficiency, quality standard and agility of our logistics services in Brazil,” said Paulo Kakinoff, GOL’s CEO.

“The expansion of the fleet is vital for us to move forward with Mercado Livre’s mission to democratize electronic commerce, which is even more important in a country of continental dimensions like Brazil. With this partnership, we will increase the number of direct flights from São Paulo to the North and Northeast regions, reducing delivery times by up to 80%. The delivery time for Manaus will be just one day, compared to the current nine days, while for destinations in the Northeast this period will decrease from four to one day. Other capitals, such as Goiânia and Cuiabá, will start to receive their orders the next day,” said Fernando Yunes, Senior Vice President of Mercado Livre in Brazil. “We are very optimistic about our agreement with GOL, and we see this as fundamental in strengthening our growth path in e-commerce and in our regional expansion strategy.”

GOL Linhas Aéreas information