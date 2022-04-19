Haaland closes with English giant and will receive more than Cristiano Ronaldo | International

Reproduction / Instagram Haaland is Borussia Dortmund’s big star

After the withdrawal of Bayern Munich, several clubs in Europe followed in the race to sign the striker Erling Halaand (see photo gallery below)

, 21 years old. However, this “competition” may have come to an end. According to British journalist Mike Keegan, the Manchester City

reached an agreement with the representatives of the Norwegian athlete.

With the advances in the talks, City is expected to pay the amount of 63 million pounds to be able to count on the player (amount referring to the striker’s release clause from Dortmund).

Also according to the journalist, negotiations should be completed next week and, if everything goes as expected, Haaland will sign a five-year contract with the cityzens and become the highest paid player in the UK, receiving around 500 euros. thousand pounds (3 million reais) per week. Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns approximately £385,000 a week at Manchester United.

Haaland, 21, is having an excellent season (25 goals in 26 games) and his release clause, around 75 million euros (R$ 380 million) is seen as affordable for the most powerful clubs in the old continent.