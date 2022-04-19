How do I know if I have been approved for Auxílio Brasil? 5 things to see in the app | Productivity

The Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones, takes its name from the Federal Government’s new social program, created to replace Bolsa Família. The platform allows you to manage the benefit by consulting the registration status, available balance, payment schedule and other information. To access it, simply log in with Caixa Tem credentials or use the password from the old Bolsa Família.

Payment of the benefit is made by Caixa every month, through digital social savings, Caixa Fácil savings or through the program card. It is worth remembering that families registered in Bolsa Família will automatically receive the installments of Auxílio Brasil. Check below what can be consulted in the Auxílio Brasil app.

Who can participate in the Auxílio Brasil Program?

The benefit is aimed at families in poverty (monthly income from R$100 to R$200 per person) or extreme poverty (monthly family income equal to or less than R$105 per member). The amount varies based on the socioeconomic situation and the number of family members, with a minimum value of R$ 400 until December 2022. Family centers in poverty can only receive the aid if one of the members is pregnant, breastfeeding, children or young people up to 20 years old.

To participate in the program, you must go to a CRAS unit in your city and register the data in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government. The person responsible for the family must present his/her ID and that of the family members, CPF or voter registration card. Once this is done, if the family meets the program’s income criteria, it can be selected to receive the aid.

1. Status of registration in the program

To check the status of registration in the Government program, download the Auxílio Brasil app from the Google Play Store or App Store and access the app. On the home screen, tap “Consult”. Enter your CPF and password and verify that you have been selected to receive the benefit.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Citizenship selects the families that will be part of the program on a monthly basis, according to the Government’s socioeconomic database. For those who already have a CadÚnico registration, the data must be updated for less than two years. If it is out of date, it is possible to regularize the situation through the Meu CadÚnico app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The Auxílio Brasil application allows you to view the available balance of the benefit. To do this, open the app and, on the home screen, tap “Consult”. After that, log in to the platform by entering your CPF and password. On the “Benefits” tab, click on “View Installments”. With the feature, the user will be able to check the amount he has to receive each month.

3. Schedule for payment of installments

You can also check the installment payment schedule in the Auxílio Brasil app. The benefit payment date is linked to the end of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS). To access the calendar, on the home screen, simply tap on “Payment Calendar” and enter the last number of your NIS. The application will then display a table with the withdrawal release date for each month.

4. Financial education tips

Another feature present in the application is the financial education tips. To access the section, on the app’s home screen, tap “Tips for you”. There, three topics on the subject will be displayed. Just press on one of the options to check the content.

As of the publication date of this article, the tips shown in the app are very superficial. That’s because the content doesn’t really explain how to put the instructions offered into practice, but it’s possible for developers to improve this point over time.

5. User support numbers

The application also makes contact with all Caixa service channels available for the user to ask questions or solve any problems over the phone. To view the numbers, open the app and then tap “Talk to the Cashier”.

There are channels aimed at assisting Auxílio Brasil and CAIXA citizen. In addition, it is possible to contact us to make complaints, cancellation requests, among others. By tapping on the phone icons, the app directs the user to the call.

