How South Korea Became One of the Most Insomniac Countries







Growing number of South Koreans suffer from lack of sleep and many turn to sleeping pills Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Ji-Eun started having trouble sleeping when her workday got so exhausting that she just couldn’t relax.

On average, she worked from 7 am to 10 pm. But the 29-year-old, who works in public relations, sometimes stayed in the office until 3 am. Her boss would call in the middle of the night asking for some task to be done at the same time.

“I almost forgot how to relax,” she explains.

And your case is not isolated. South Korea is one of the countries with the highest rates of sleep deprivation in the world, with huge effects on its population.

At the Dream Sleep Clinic in Seoul’s Gangnam district, Ji-hyeon Lee, a sleep psychiatrist, says it’s common to see patients taking up to 20 sleeping pills daily.

“It usually takes a while to get to sleep, but Koreans want to sleep quickly, so they medicate,” she says.

Addiction to sleeping pills has become a national epidemic. There are no official statistics, but it is estimated that this addiction affects 100,000 Koreans.

Unable to sleep, many turn to alcohol mixed with medication – with potentially dangerous consequences.





Ji-hyeon Lee is a psychiatrist specializing in sleep disorders. Photo: BBC News Brazil

“People become sleepwalkers. They go to the fridge, they eat things unconsciously, even raw food,” says Lee. “There have been cases of car accidents in Seoul caused by sleepwalking patients.”

Lee is used to receiving chronic insomniacs who suffer from what is known as hyperarousal (a condition that produces brain activation and prevents us from sleeping well). Some of her patients tell her they haven’t slept more than a few hours a night for decades.

“They cry, but they still have a ray of hope (when they come to the consultation). It is a very sad situation”, says the psychologist.

Overwork, stress and sleep deprivation

South Korea is one of the most sleep deprived nations in the world. It also has the highest suicide rate among developed countries, the highest consumption of hard liquor per capita, and the highest number of people taking antidepressants.

There are historical reasons that explain these statistics.





Lack of sleep in South Korea leads global statistics Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

In just a few decades, the country has gone from one of the poorest in the world to one of the most technologically advanced.

Furthermore, through its growing influence in pop culture, it wields considerable “soft power” (a term used in international relations to describe the ability to influence actions or interests through cultural and ideological means).

Nations with a similar track record, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, could exploit their natural resources, but Korea does not have that hidden wealth. The country was transformed by the sheer dedication of a population driven by a collective nationalism that drove them to work harder and faster.

The result is that South Koreans are overworked, stressed and sleep deprived.

Now, an entire industry has formed around people unable to sleep — and that sleep industry was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in 2019.





Collective nationalism drives many South Koreans to work long hours and sleep very little. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

growing industry

In the capital Seoul, department stores are dedicated to sleeping products, from the perfect sheets to the ideal pillow, while pharmacies offer shelves full of herbal medicines.

And there are technological approaches against insomnia. About two years ago, Daniel Tudor launched a meditation app – Kokkiri – focused on helping stressed young Koreans sleep.

Although South Korea is historically a Buddhist country, young people think meditation is a pastime for their elders, not something an office worker in Seoul could do.

Daniel says he had to re-import and repackage meditation as a Western idea in order for young Koreans to find it attractive.

More traditional institutions are also stepping in.

Hyerang Sunim is a Buddhist monk who helps organize retreats at a temple outside Seoul where sleep-deprived people can meditate and absorb Buddhist teachings.





Buddhist temples, which often host sleep retreats, have come under fire for attacking people with sleep disorders. Photo: BBC News Brazil

In the past, these types of mini-breaks were reserved for retirees seeking teaching and prayer. Now, the participants tend to be younger Koreans of working age.

But these same Buddhist temples have also been criticized for profiting from these types of retreats.

“Of course there are concerns. But I think the benefits outweigh them,” argues Hyerang Sunim.

“Traditionally, it was rare to see young people come to seek Buddhist teachings. And they now have a lot of interaction with the temple.”





Blaming individuals for lack of sleep could have negative consequences, say some experts Photo: Nam Hun SUNG/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

‘Fundamental changes’

Lee Hye-ri, who attended one of these Buddhist retreats when the pressure at work became intolerable, says she has learned to take responsibility for her stress.

”It all starts with me; all my problems start with me. That’s what I learned here”, explains the young woman.

But framing the solution to stress and sleep deprivation as something to be addressed on an individual level can be problematic.

Those who believe the problem is caused by an irrational work culture and social pressures have criticized this individualistic approach, saying it amounts to blaming the victims.

These critics say that meditation or relaxation is a patchwork quilt and that real solutions can only come through fundamental changes in society.

Ji-Eun, the character opening this story, ended up so sleep deprived and stressed that she decided to quit her job.

She now works much more reasonable hours as a freelancer and, due to the pandemic, is able to work from home. She also sought professional help at Lee’s sleep clinic to manage her insomnia.

“What’s the point of working so hard now that we’ve reached the top as a country?” says Ji-Eun. “We should be able to relax.”