Hulk and Camila Angelo’s daughter is born! See the 1st photo of the baby:

The player Hulk and the new wife show the first photo with the newborn

The player Hulk Paraíba, striker for Atlético-MG, and his wife Camila Angelo welcomed little Zaya. The newborn came into the world this Monday, April 18, at Mercy Maternity Hospital, in the city of Miami, Florida in the United States.

The newest heir to the star player of the Rooster, apparently, pulled the strength of her father! The girl was born measuring 53.3 centimeters and weighing 3,890 grams. Delivery took place at 2:22 pm local time, 3:22 pm Brasília time, in Brazil.

“Thank God for the blessed arrival of my princess Zaya,” declared the drooling daddy. Details about the birth have not yet been given. A profile of an official fan club of Hulk and Camila even published a photo of the newest mother moments before the birth of her daughter.

Since the beginning of the month, Camila traveled to the United States, where she was waiting for her husband for the long-awaited arrival of Zaya. The striker still needed to play the last games of the Campeonato Mineiro, of which the club he defends was the great champion.

The ace was released by the board of Atlético-MG to accompany the birth of his daughter. But he will be back for the match against Brasiliense, valid for the Copa do Brasil, which is scheduled next Wednesday (20th), according to the sports chronicle of the top scorer.

The couple announced their pregnancy in September 2021 by showing a photo holding an ultrasound exam. Zaya is the first child of Camila Ângelo and the youngest of four children by Hulk. The striker is also the father of 13-year-old Ian, 11-year-old Tiago, and six-year-old Alice. The trio is the result of his first marriage to Iran Ângelo, who is his current wife’s aunt.

