Hulk is doubtful, but Mohamed is surprised by news that can strengthen Atlético against Brasiliense

THE Athletic turns the Brasileirão key, where he has two games and two victories in the table, and focuses his attention on the match on Wednesday (20), in which he faces Brasiliense for the Copa do Brasil, at Mineirão. The expectation is that the rooster Reinforce your roster.

Striker Keno has advanced in his recovery from a hip injury, so much so that this Monday (18th), he managed to train with the ball. Shirt 11 was not used in the matches against América-MG (Libertadores) and Athletico (Brazilian) and is still monitored by the medical department, which assesses whether the player can leave the transition phase of his treatment, to be fully available.

This Tuesday’s training (19th) will be D-Day so that you are aware of the real conditions of Keno. If he manages to follow the activities with the group, in a normal way, he will at least be scaled among those related to face Brasiliense.

Doubts about Alvinegro’s attack line don’t stop at Keno, as Hulk can also be left out of the match in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Hulk, is in Miami to attend the birth of his daughter, Zaya. If you are not present in tomorrow’s activities, it should be an option only for the weekend against Coritiba. The forecast is that Zaya is born this Monday (18).