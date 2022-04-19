Sports

Hulk is doubtful, but Mohamed is surprised by news that can strengthen Atlético against Brasiliense

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius14 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Atlético-MG

Hulk is expected until Tuesday (18). Shirt 7 is in Miami

Rafael Leitao

Per Rafael Leitao

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atletico
Photo: Pedro Souza / Atletico
Rafael Leitao

THE Athletic turns the Brasileirão key, where he has two games and two victories in the table, and focuses his attention on the match on Wednesday (20), in which he faces Brasiliense for the Copa do Brasil, at Mineirão. The expectation is that the rooster Reinforce your roster.

Striker Keno has advanced in his recovery from a hip injury, so much so that this Monday (18th), he managed to train with the ball. Shirt 11 was not used in the matches against América-MG (Libertadores) and Athletico (Brazilian) and is still monitored by the medical department, which assesses whether the player can leave the transition phase of his treatment, to be fully available.

This Tuesday’s training (19th) will be D-Day so that you are aware of the real conditions of Keno. If he manages to follow the activities with the group, in a normal way, he will at least be scaled among those related to face Brasiliense.

Doubts about Alvinegro’s attack line don’t stop at Keno, as Hulk can also be left out of the match in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Hulk, is in Miami to attend the birth of his daughter, Zaya. If you are not present in tomorrow’s activities, it should be an option only for the weekend against Coritiba. The forecast is that Zaya is born this Monday (18).

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius14 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

France’s game suspended after bomb protest against 777 Partners

3 days ago

Filipe Luís breaks the silence and talks about Flamengo’s moment

6 days ago

Athletico lineup: without Orejuela, Khellven is new against São Paulo | athletico-pr

2 weeks ago

15 days away from the list for Libertadores, Flamengo seeks more options in the market for Paulo Sousa | Flamengo

March 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button