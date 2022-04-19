Hulk Paraíba and Camila Ângelo are ecstatic! Born on the afternoon of this Monday, April 18, Zaya, the first child of the football player and the doctor. The news was shared by the athlete on social media. “Under the blessing of God Almighty Father and Our Lady, our little Zaya is born,” he wrote, in a post in which he explained the meaning of the child’s name.

Read+: Hulk’s ex-wife opens up about controversy with niece

“Zaya means: ‘illuminated’, ‘lucky’, ‘flower that blooms’. And she really comes to bring light and illuminate our lives more and more. Let our home blossom, my love, we have long dreamed of your arrival. Happy to be able to live the grace of God’s promises. Thank God for my family, which I will honor and love forever. You are an answer to our prayers, daughter, you came to make our lives even more beautiful. You are our blessing. Welcome my princess, I will love you and protect you forever. Hulk. Your father,” he said.

Hulk Paraíba and Camila Ângelo celebrate the birth of their first child

Also according to her father, Zaya was born at 3:22 pm (2:22 pm, Brasília time), at Mercy Hospital Maternity, in Miami, United States, weighing 3,890 kg and measuring 53.3 cm. Hulk already has two children, Ian and Tiagoand a daughter, Alicewith his ex-wife, Iran Ângelo, Camila’s aunt.

CONTROVERSY

In 2020, the athlete’s relationship with the doctor became something of great controversy after the player separated to be with his ex-wife’s niece. At the time, the fight was very big and the family was divided when the niece took up the romance with the ace who had recently separated from her aunt.

At the time, the ex-wife of the player spoke about what happened. In the report, she says that she raised Camila as if she were her daughter and that she was very sad about everything, comparing the case to a ‘burial’ of her niece in her life.

Reproduction / Instagram @hulkparaiba

Read the full text:

“A year ago, despite the suffering and confusion that my life plunged into, I needed to celebrate, take a break from the pain, to celebrate my daughter’s birthday and so I did. Yes, she was my daughter, as were my other children Ian, James and Alice.

I wake up and fall asleep without understanding why all this happened to me. The pain is very great, sometimes I think it will rip my heart out, but God comes and supports me. He has been my livelihood.

I’ve given this girl everything since she came into the world. I sacrificed my dreams so many times to make her dreams come true. And here I’m not just talking about material goods, as these are easy to give when you have money, but about love, affection, attention, respect… everything. She knew my weaknesses, insecurities, pains, fears, plans, and she had my unconditional love.

She ran my life and, for me, everything she said was good, right, ethical. For me, she was perfect in everything and I gave her the direction of my life. If I was wrong, my God, it was for loving and trusting too much.

But how hard it is to live someone’s first birthday, when we buried them.

It was difficult not to be with my parents and my brother on their birthdays, we feel that emptiness takes over us. Imagine when you buried a daughter alive? Don’t want to know this suffering that tears the soul, that takes a piece of us.

Today I live again the pain of the burial that took place on December 21, Christmas Eve 2019, because I know that you, my sister and mother, need to follow.

As the mother that I am, I know the time has come for you to move on to your daughter, and I don’t want you to feel trapped because of me. It must have been very difficult to go all this time without any contact with her, without hearing her voice, without giving her a hug. Because if it was and is a massacre for me to deal with this reality, I imagine it for you.

If our mother were here she would be on my side unconditionally, I have no doubt of that, and would order you to follow. Heart in pieces, I won’t lie, I’m ready for you to follow.

I knew that at some point this would happen, and that you would tell me about this reunion immediately, as you did this morning. I could feel how devastated you are, but knowing your character, and knowing that you don’t like lies, I always knew that when that moment came I would be the first to know.

I fought this reality because I knew the pain would be enormous, but deep down I knew that this moment would come, and that today would be that day.

I don’t know where it all got lost, I don’t know. My goal in life has always been to have my family together, so much so that I’ve always done everything, everything, everything for that and often leaving my own life aside.

And against all my plans, I saw everything falling apart, like the premature death of my brother Eudo, who had a heart attack earlier this year, the loss of Rayssa’s baby, the move to Brazil.

An earthquake ripped through my life, knocking everything out of place. And in my case, not even living death was able to fix the damage. So I surrender my life to God.”

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!