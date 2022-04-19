‘I know how to separate commercial agreement from playing football’

The company presided over by the Spanish defender is accused of receiving more than R$ 120 million to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia

The website El Conidencial published, this Monday (18), that the Spanish Football Federation (REEF) negotiated a commission of 24 million euros (R$ 121.2 million) to the cosmosa sports events company led by the defender of barcelona Gerard Piquefor leading to Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia.

The portal had access to private audio messages between the defender and Luis Rubiales, president of the organization. In the scheme, the federation would have received 40 million euros (R$ 202 million) per season for each of the six editions organized in Arabia, and the company would receive 4 million euros (R$ 20.2 million) per season. Until then, three editions were played in the country.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

Later, Piqué called a press conference through the platform Twitch for defend your company from accusations.

”I don’t have to hide anything, everything we’ve done is cool. We will speak calmly, I will answer the journalists’ questions and I will present my part. From there we will debate, we will have a debate with many journalists. I have nothing to hide, everything we do at Kosmos is open and I am proud of our work,” said the defender.

Asked by journalists if there was a conflict of interest, Piqué countered.

”What is the conflict of interest? Regarding the caches, it’s an audio taken out of context, it’s a 100% decision of the Federation and I was just trying to help him to have a north. It’s an audio taken out of context, if you look at the whole context you’ll see that I’m just trying to understand. What would the conflict of interest be? Just why am I participating? The business theme has nothing to do with the field performance theme. Brought an opportunity for Spanish football”

”The Spanish team, before changing the format, received 20 million euros, today it is 40. Why is it a conflict of interest? Do you think the referees helped us? The format change takes place in 2020 and, in 2020, thanks to the change, the competition changes from 2 to 4 teams. If it didn’t change, Real would not participate in 2020. In 2020, Real wins. Then Atletico wins. In all these years, can you see if you had any help with me? Sometimes it seems, how true, that you live in another world. I’ve been with the national team for over 10 years, obviously I’m going to call him Ruby, like everyone else who’s been there because they trust him. You are mixing things up. Of course, I will have a better relationship with him than someone from Valencia, for example, who has never made the selection. As has Busquets, Lucas (Vázquez), anyone who goes to the selection”, fired the player.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Finally, Piquém came out in defense of Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, and even said that he would ”put his hand on fire” for the president.

”I don’t believe there is a campaign against me, they were after the RFEF president and found this. He was the one who stole the audios. It’s not common for a player to be involved in this type of business, but that’s because players don’t just dedicate themselves to it. I would put my hand in the fire for him (Rubiales). He didn’t charge me any commission on the outside, he’s honest and noble, I put my hand in the fire for him and I don’t do it for many people”

”I’ll call Ruby that because I have a relationship with him, he was my president when he played for the national team. I have a good relationship with Busquets, Alba and Nacho. I know how to separate a commercial deal from playing football. Never in my life will I ask for help or they will give it to me. He won’t be affected by a commercial deal, he’s playing s*** for playing s***,” the defender said.