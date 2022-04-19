Ibaneis must revoke calamity decree in DF this Tuesday

posted on 04/18/2022 13:33 / updated on 04/18/2022 13:35



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), will revoke the public calamity decree due to the covid-19 pandemic in the Federal District. According to the information, passed on first hand to the Mailthe decree should come out this Tuesday (19/4), in the Federal District Official Gazette (DODF).

The recognition of public calamity allowed the district government to remain free from complying with the Fiscal Responsibility Law, gain access to federal resources and anticipated social benefits, in addition to being able to defer payment of federal loans. The end of the decree’s validity reduces the resources available to finance social assistance policies, emergency actions in health and in the productive sector.

With the approval, this will be the fourth decree that deals with the issue of the state of calamity, but the first that revokes the decision, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last update was on June 15, 2021, when the CLDF approved the expansion of the state of public calamity in the DF, according to the Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) No. 171. The approval took place after Ibaneis sent the House a request for an extension of the state in the federal capital. According to the document, the GDF considered, at the time, that the city was still suffering from “negative impacts arising from the pandemic”.

remember

The measure has been in force since April 2020, when Legislative Decree No. 2,284 recognized the occurrence of the state of public calamity in the DF, with effect until December 31, 2020. Then, the measure was extended until June 30, 2021, by Legislative Decree No. 2,301, of December 22, 2020, published in DODF. The text was approved by the CLDF on April 1 of last year.