‘If it continues like this, Flamengo will overtake Palmeiras’

The Brasileirão has barely begun and, this Wednesday (20), there will be a meeting between two of the main candidates for the title. Fueled by the 3-1 victory over São Paulo, Flamengo welcomes Palmeiras, who stumbled over Goiás by staying 1-1 and are still looking for their first victory in the competition. The game at Maracanã will start at 19:30 (Brasília time), with minute-by-minute monitoring of the UOL Score.

At Live from Danilo and Vitãotransmitted by UOL Esporte every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 pm, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Vitor Guedes commented on the expectation for the duel between Flamengo and Palmeiras for the Brasileirão.

“Flamengo controlled São Paulo most of the time, taking away Calleri’s goal over Rodinei, The team has evolved and Paulo Sousa’s critics took a break. Flamengo beat Talleres [3 a 1 pela Libertadores] and São Paulo in a dominant presentation. If he continues playing like this, he will go over Palmeiras, who are not playing at all in the Brasileirão”, commented Lavieri.

Although he recognizes that the red-black team had a good level of performance against São Paulo, Vitão drew attention to two questionable choices, in his view, from the coach. “I know more what to expect from Flamengo than from Palmeiras. Flamengo’s tendency is to repeat what happened against São Paulo. Flamengo played better than São Paulo the entire match, but Paulo Sousa put Hugo Souza, that I didn’t understand, and I wanted to add emotion to the game with Rodinei, who fails every game. Sometimes, the guy wins by doing silly things. He got it right in the macro, but in the micro there were two options that I can’t understand”, he opined.

Lavieri sees Flamengo in a better moment than Palmeiras. “Palmeiras had a bad start to Brasileirão. It was very disappointing. They lost points in matches in which they projected victory, for playing at home against Ceará [derrota por 3 a 2] and for Goiás to come from Série B. Flamengo is on the rise and Palmeiras is on a roller coaster, as the [colunista do UOL] Alicia Klein,” said the columnist for UOL.

In Vitão’s opinion, the alviverde team needs to improve its performance, and the rout in Libertadores should not be used as a standard. “Palmeiras is playing very badly. Against Goiás, with 15 minutes of play, it gave the impression that Palmeiras would score. Then, they started to play and, in my opinion, they were greatly harmed by the referee. goalkeeper foul. Now, Palmeiras has to play more ball. The games against Deportivo Táchira [4 a 0] and Independiente Petrolero [8 a 1] are not a parameter for absolutely nothing”, he analyzed.

Palmeiras is already facing a decisive week in the Brasileirão. In addition to the match against Flamengo, Verdão faces the classic against Corinthians, on Saturday (23), in Barueri. In case of further setbacks, the team led by Abel Ferreira will already be left behind in the dispute for the national title, in Vitão’s opinion. “If Palmeiras does not score at least four points this week, they will abandon the title race in four rounds”, concluded the columnist for UOL.

