Income Tax 2022: how to recover last year’s tax return receipt? | Income tax

KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT INCOME TAX 2022

Income Tax 2022 in videos

With the receipt number, it is possible to prepare the rectification and follow the progress of the process online. You can retrieve the receipt in three different ways:

On the computer or mobile device that was used to send the last statement;

On the e-Cac portal;

In person, at the Federal Revenue Service, by prior appointment.

If you use the same computer as last year’s statement to complete this year’s, when opening the version of the program used to complete and submit the statement the system itself informs the receipt number. You can also print the receipt to keep it on paper.

Anyway, the data is recorded on the hard disk of the computer that was used to send the declaration. just get in Program files and look for the IRS program folder.

Who needs to declare IR?

The IRS does not provide copies of receipts for delivery of statements by e-mail, or by telephone service channel. However, it can be obtained from Virtual Taxpayer Service Center, the e-CAC. To access it, however, the taxpayer must already have a previously generated digital certificate or access code.

If, by these two means, the taxpayer is unable to retrieve the receipt of the previous declaration, all that remains is to personally seek the Federal Revenue. To find the nearest taxpayer service unit, just consult the agency’s website. See the list of units.