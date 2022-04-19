Inter marks new conversation with Mano Menezes; outcome should come out this week

Colorado has been without a coach since last Friday (15), when he fired Alexander Medina a day after drawing 1-1 with Guaireña, for the Copa Sudamericana.

In a week marked by the farewell of Andrés D’Alessandro, who scored in the 2-1 victory over Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship, the International reactivated the search for a new coach. Since last Friday (15), the position has been vacant, as Colorado fired Alexander Medina the day after the draw against Guaireña, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The main target is Bro Menezes, who has been without a club since September 2021, when he was sacked from Al-Nassr. This Monday (18), the executive director of football William Thomas spoke with the coach by phone to address technical and structural issues. Both showed great interest in reaching an agreement.

According to reporter Marinho Saldanha, from the UOL portal, the parties scheduled a new conversation, with no set date, which will be attended by the technical director Paulo Autuori. Internacional and Mano Menezes have not yet addressed the financial issue. The idea is that he is ready to coach the team against Fluminense, next Saturday (23), for the Brazilian Championship.

Inter have not had a Brazilian coach for over a year

Between January 2020 and April 2022, Colorado had four foreign coaches: Argentine Eduardo Coudet, Spaniard Miguel Ángel Ramírez and Uruguayans Diego Aguirre and Alexander Medina. Among Brazilians, only Abel Braga coached Inter in the period, almost winning a Brazilian title.