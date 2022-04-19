“Inter wants to know”; Behind the scenes of the meeting with Mano Menezes comes to light and journalist exposes detail for hiring

The coach has a meeting with the direction of Internacional and the journalist Baldasso commented on the question that will be made to the coach

The week started with a strong candidate to take over the Colorada barracks. Mano Menezes, is the name chosen by Paulo Autuori and has a meeting this Monday (18) with the board of Internacional.

However, according to information from journalist Fabiano Baldasso, on the agenda of the meeting, there are important questions that will be raised for an evaluation that will determine if Mano will be the next coach of the Champion of everything.

Salary, curriculum and even the fact that Mano coached Grêmio. Nuances that a priori jump the eyes of Colorados in a review on the experienced technician. However, for the direction of Inter, none of the three factors weigh in the conversation this Monday (18). According to Baldasso, the leaders of the Clube do Povo want to know the expectations and Mano Menezes are on the rise.

“Because there is an impression, from the last few years, that he was kind of fed up with the profession. Internacional’s management wants to know if Mano Menezes has blood in his eyes to train, if he has career goals. If it’s an important challenge for him to coach Internacional”, said Baldasso.