“It’s no use”; Raphael Veiga doesn’t shut up about facing Flamengo without Palmeiras fans and sends the real thing

Palmeiras face Flamengo this Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm, at Estádio do Maracanã. For this great confrontation, only the red-black crowd will be present. The direction of the carioca club asserted the situation that happened in 2019, when Allianz Parque only had a Palmeiras fan and did so now in 2022.

In an interview with the program SportsCenter ”, from ESPN channels, Raphael Veiga spoke on the subject. The midfielder said that it is a decision of “people who come from above” and, therefore, the players cannot do anything. On the other hand, the Palmeiras player stressed that it’s no use having the stadium full if the Palmeiras team doesn’t have a good performance on the field.

“Decision of people who come from above, player people can’t do anything. We have to accept and keep doing our work. There won’t be any fans from us there at Maracanã, but we’re going to come in firmly to play. We know that fans influence, help, but the main thing is on the field. It’s no use having the stadium full if on the field we don’t do our part”, stated.

Still without winning in the Brazilian Championship, Verdão needs to recover the points lost in the last two rounds. Defeat at home to Ceará and draw against Goiás away from their domains. Abel Ferreira must go with a very strong team to try to beat Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro.

The rivalry between clubs has been growing a lot. It is the first time that these teams face each other after the Libertadores final, won by Verdão in Uruguay. Therefore, expectations are very high for this duel between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.