Jason Momoa could star in the Minecraft adaptation in theaters

The big screen adaptation of the game ‘Minecraft’ may already have its first big name in the cast. According to the website THR, Jason Momoa would be in final negotiations with Warner to star in the film, which will be directed by Jared Hess.

So far, no details about Momoa’s plot or character have been revealed. The game’s movie also does not yet have a release date announced.

The ‘Minecraft’ movie was first announced in 2014, and months later, director Shawn Levy was slated to direct. But as early as 2015, Rob McElhenney was confirmed as director, and in 2016, the production was given a 2019 release date.

But in 2018, McElhenney left the project and Warner delayed the film. Then, even though it was scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, it was left for later because of the premiere of ‘The Batman’.

Jason Momoa Joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Cast

In addition to possibly being in ‘Minecraft’, Jason Momoa has been officially announced as part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ family.

The actor will star in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ (still untitled) alongside Vin Diesel, the legendary Dominic Toretto. The franchise’s official Twitter page welcomed Jason Momoa this Friday (28), with the caption: “The Fast family keeps getting bigger. Welcome Jason Momoa #F10”.

This new chapter in the story will feature other big stars besides Diesel and Momoa, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kand and Charlize Theron, who will return as the villainous Cipher, a character that has only grown over the last few films. ‘Fast and Furious 10’ is slated to be the penultimate title with Toretto and crew, whose arc is expected to end in the 11th film.

