Jason Momoa to star in the film adaptation of the game Minecraft

Another game-to-movie adaptation is in production in Hollywood! According to the magazine Varietythe actor Jason Momoaknown for playing the superhero Aquaman in the movies of A.Dshould star in the game’s first live-action feature Minecraft; under development by Warner Bros. pictures. Launched in 2011, the game is one of the biggest hits in the industry, accumulating around 140 million monthly users in 2021.

So far, no details about the film’s plot have been revealed, nor about the character of Momoa. Still without an official title, the film from Minecraft will be directed by Jared Hess (in “criminal masterminds“). Mary Parent and Roy Lee will be the producers; Jill Messick will receive posthumous credit for working on the film before his death in 2018. Jon Berg, Shut up Boyter and Jon Spaihts will be the executive producers.

There is no premiere date.

Jason Momoa Will Play Villain in Fast & Furious 10

From the bottom of the sea directly to the asphalt tracks! The website Deadline confirmed this Friday (28) that the actor Jason Momoaknown for playing the superhero Aquaman in the long A.Dwill play a villain in the movie “fast and furious 10“. This is the first big name to be confirmed in the next episode of the billion dollar franchise starring Vin Diesel.

Plot details have yet to be revealed. About the cast, it is expected that Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang return to reprise their respective roles. Justin Lin will be responsible for directing the new feature. Diesel and line are producing.

“fast and furious 10” is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.