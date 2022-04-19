Jeans, leather and ties mark the festival’s looks

After about two years with the big events stopped, the Coachella festival returned with everything this year. Set in the Californian desert, in the United States, the event ended its first weekend last Sunday, April 17, with a show of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafiacalled last minute after Kanye West withdrew.

As usual, several celebrities were at the festival, including Brazilians and internationals, following each performance, enjoying the place and, of course, parading their looks to and fro.

styled boho chicvery famous in the 1970s and reinvented to win the hearts of festival fashionistas in the late 2010s, Coachella 2022 ended up revealing other trends in 2022 – although there are still those who like the classic and bet on fringes, hats and boots western to compose the look.

Among the biggest bets were the already darling jeans. He was present in pants, jackets, shorts… Wherever it could appear, the fabric soon showed itself. Nothing more fair, right?! It was in the United States that it became popular and became a worldwide success after being patented in 1873 by Jacob Davisa tailor, and Levi Strausowner of a fabric factory in San Francisco.

In one of the looks, Isabeli Fontana and Di Ferrero did not give up the jeans (Photos: Marcos Mello Cavallaria)

But even being something basic, jeans allow a lot of versatility, opening up the most diverse combinations, such as leather pieces, with cuts and textures, chains and accessories, another trend in this edition.

The couple Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jade Picon and the looks of the first three days of Coachella (Photos: Matheus Coutinho)

Another point that was not left out of the fashionista compositions was sensuality! In the most diverse ways, the power of the attitude towards beauty passed through the Coachella field and, with Isis Valverdethis item stood out from the crochet.

Handmade outfits went through the event in dresses, bikinis, tops, shorts, skirts… all you needed was creativity and the desire to wear them. In the Brazilian summer, crochet became a fever in clothes for bathing in the sea and swimming pool, especially after Jade Picon wear a bikini, at “BBB22”, made entirely like this

Isis Valverde, very single, enjoyed Coachella with crochet pieces (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Pathy Dejesus in its more street and rocker versions (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Sasha Meneghel and Camilla de Lucas (Photos: Marcos Mello Cavallaria and Reproduction/Instagram)

Making history on the event stage, anita and Pablo Vittar also enjoyed with the public and there was no lack of daring in their visuals. It had a cut, neckline, leather and some accessories to complement their success in international lands.

(Photos: Playback/Instagram)

And I couldn’t miss the “Queen of Coachella”! Vanessa Hudgens is already a stampede at the festival and one of the big fans of boho chic. Even after so long, she still invests in style, but with some modern touches.

(Photos: Playback/Instagram)

