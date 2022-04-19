Jemerson regrets short time at Corinthians and declares himself to the club

Defender Jemerson had about six months to show his football at Corinthians. After experiencing a troubled moment at the club, the athlete regretted the little time he had and spoke about his admiration for the Parque São Jorge team.

Jemerson made his debut for Corinthians in December 2020, during the pandemic. Faced with this situation, then, he could not have contact with the Faithful, something that was a reason for regret for him. In addition, he scored some injuries that kept him off the pitch.

“It was a difficult phase and the club (Monaco) wanted to change and they didn’t count on me. I had some options that were almost right, but Monaco didn’t accept them. Then came the chance for Corinthians and I couldn’t say no. I came back (to Brazil), but too bad I didn’t have more time because of the pandemic, it got in the way. He was used to crowds and some injuries got in the way. It was a nice experience and it became a club that I came to admire“, declared the athlete to the website ESPN.com.br

The defender stayed at Corinthians until June 2021, when his contract came to an end and the club chose not to renew. In all, there were 21 games played, with 11 wins, six draws and four defeats, Jemerson still scored three goals for Timão.

