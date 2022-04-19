Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox wear new collection of Friends; Look

Advertising Could not load ad

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox posed together for a video, posted on Instagram, wearing new clothes from Friends (1994-2004), a comedy in which both were protagonists. Items are part of a newly released collection remembering moments from the last four seasons of the series. Money raised from the sales will benefit two non-governmental organizations.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox posted the same image on their respective accounts on the social network. Jennifer wears a white t-shirt and Courteney wears a black blouse, with matching prints: Friends Foreverwritten in the series’ characteristic font, accompanied by six keys, representing the exact last scene of the attraction.

The collection that includes t-shirts, blouses, mugs, caps and even cell phone cases is totally limited. It will only be available for sale for the next four weeks and will never go into circulation again.

Those who live in Brazil can purchase the products, knowing in advance that they are imported and you will have to pay the high cost of shipping. The white t-shirt worn by Jennifer Aniston, for example, costs R$195.35. Payment methods are credit card and PayPal. Visit this link and see the collection.

The two benefiting organizations are: americas (focused on donations of medical equipment around the world) and EBMRF (charity that raises awareness and raises funds in the search for a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disease).

See the post made by Jennifer Aniston, on Instagram:

