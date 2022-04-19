Jennifer Lopez received a proposal nude in the bathtub

Ben Affleck kisses Jennifer Lopez’s face in front of photographers at an event held in February 2022 (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Ben Affleck when she was naked in the bathtub

“My beautiful love got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” said the actress and singer in a newsletter.

The two were previously married in 2003.

Jennifer Lopez shared an account of a special moment with fans in her newsletter over the weekend: Ben Affleck’s proposal over the weekend. According to the 52-year-old actress and singer, it all happened in a moment of intimacy, when she was bathing in the bathtub.

“Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night, while I was at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” she said. This is the second time that J-Lo is engaged to the actor.

“I was totally caught off guard and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying to understand that after 20 years this was happening again. I was literally speechless. And he asked, ‘Is that a yes? ‘ I said, ‘YES, of course it’s a YES,'” she continued.

“I was smiling a lot and tears were streaming down my face, feeling incredibly happy and whole. It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could imagine… Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. That they had a second chance at true love.”

The romance

Seventeen years after ending their relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took up the relationship again in 2021. The two stars come from recent breakups.

Ben Affleck separated in January of last year from Ana de Armas, after a year of dating. The press speculated at the time that the couple broke up because he, unlike Armas, no longer wants to have children.

Something similar happened to Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, paving the way for their reunion. She ended her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017. Affleck and Lopez dated between 2002 and 2004.

The romance between Ben and Jennifer began during the filming of “Risk Contact” (2002). In September 2003, the two were scheduled to get married in Santa Monica, United States, but ended up canceling the ceremony days before.

In 2008, the actor explained that the relationship started to go wrong due to too much exposure in the media. “I think Jen and I got it wrong because we fell in love, got too excited and it made us too accessible. I don’t think any of us imagined how much news about us would grow and how it would create a world we had none of.” control,” he explained. Jennifer Lopez agreed with the testimony, and added: “We started to relate well around the time of the birth of the tabloids, so the pressure was immense. But the love between us was genuine.”

