Julia Roberts does not accept any romantic comedy and explains why





































Perhaps not to be expected, but Julia Roberts – one of the great faces of international cinema – considers herself “a housewife”, which means she has to organize her time between family and work.

The 54-year-old actress said in an interview with The New York Times that she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy since 2001 for this reason: “I consider myself a housewife.”

“If I had considered something good, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three children in the last 18 years. This raises the bar even higher, because it’s not just ‘is this material good?’, it’s also reconciling my husband, the kids’ school and the summer holidays”, she justifies.

“If I’d read anything that I thought was on par with the writing of ‘Nothing Hill’ and the fun of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, I would have. They didn’t exist until this movie that Ol Parker wrote and accomplished”, he says.

In October, remember, will premiere the film “Ticket to Paradise”, which features the performance of the actress, as well as George Clooney.