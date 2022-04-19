Julia Roberts hasn’t done romantic comedies in 20 years? The fault was the lack of quality of the projects – Atualidade

From “Pretty Woman” to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Notting Hill,” just to name a few, romantic comedies made Julia Roberts a movie superstar during the 1990s.

However, the last film of its kind in his career was the unmemorable “The Pair of the Year” (2001), opposite John Cusack, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Billy Crystal.

Small appearances in “Valentine’s Day” (2010) and “A Mother’s Day” (2016) followed, but “Ticket to Paradise,” alongside George Clooney, which hits theaters in the fall, is the first romantic comedy as a protagonist in 21 years.

Despite having slowed down in her career, the actress guarantees that she has not been trying to avoid the genre and the two decades apart were not so much a voluntary choice, “but more not finding something that interested me. years seemed to pass”.

“Sometimes people misinterpret the amount of time you’ve gone without doing a romantic comedy as not wanting to do one. Had I read something that I thought was at the writing level of ‘Notting Hill’ or the crazy fun of ‘ My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ would have done. It didn’t exist until this movie I just made that Ol Parker wrote and directed,” he explained in an interview with The New York Times.

Still, Julia Roberts came close to rejecting “Ticket to Paradise” because she thought it could only work with George Clooney, a friend and colleague of many years, a duo who joined in the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy (2001-2007) and in the drama “Money Monster” (2016), but which, to the frustration of its fans, had never coincided with romantic comedies.

The film from the director of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” casts the actors as a divorced couple who join forces and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from repeating the mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The actress responded in the affirmative when the newspaper asked her if her departure from the genre was really due to not having found “a single good argument”.

“It can’t be 20 years, can it? Here’s the thing: if I thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher, because it’s not just ‘This stuff is good. ?’ It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school hours and summer vacations. It’s not just ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ consider myself a housewife”, she explained.